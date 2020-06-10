Absolute Mayhem: Cornel West Goes Berserk in Segment on Defunding Police on Fox News' Hannity

Cornel West and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell were supposed to have a civil segment on defunding the police, urban violence, and Democratic incompetence at addressing these issues, but things went off the hinges almost immediately. It was absolute mayhem on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News. Hannity prefaced the segment about the Democrats’ inability to govern, which was interrupted by West. The shouting began almost immediately. Terrell hit back at West for just recycling old Democratic talking points. He then tried to have a discussion with West, “black man to black man,” which West did not take well at all. The two shouted over one another, with Terrell not liking West calling him “brother.”

I was getting sleepy and wanting to call it a night, but I tuned into this and now I'm going to be wide awake until 4am pic.twitter.com/Hoo6Lse6kl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2020

I don’t think Cornell West & Sean Hannity are fixing racism tonight guys. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2020

“You’re not my brother,” shouted Terrell. He added that West was hurting black people with his positions.

“Are you a Christian too? Then, check yourself, negro,” shouted West.

“Oh, my god—you have lost control,” said Terrell in response. “You’re a dinosaur.”

And that was pretty much the segment right there. Hannity tried to intervene but to no avail. The question about defunding the police was just as rambunctious.

It was popcorn-worthy for sure, folks.

Tensions across the nation have increased immensely over the death of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis Police. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of using fake currency. He was handcuffed, but Officer Derek Chauvin decided to keep his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for nearly ten minutes. Floyd died as a result. He could be heard pleading with officers that he couldn't breathe. His death was captured on video. Chauvin is now charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers were charged with aiding and abettng second-degree murder. All four, of course, lost their shields.

I agree that there should have been protests over this incident. In fact, it's one of the few moments where both sides agreed, but that ended when the rioting started. You cannot have a disucssion about police reform when cops are being targeted, beaten, shot at, and run over with vehicles. The rioting, looting, and vandalism also undercut the need for a national dialogue. When order breaks down, law and order always win out. We're dealing with a left-wing mob. It's time to put them down.

