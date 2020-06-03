Well, That's A Lot of Guns Purchased over the Past Three Months...And It's Not Just Conservatives Lining Up

People want security right now. Justice for George Floyd has sadly taken a backseat. Why? Well, nothing constructive can come from people rioting, looting, targeting cops, and setting things on fire. Lefty mobs have run wild in the cities. New York City is a mess. Washington, D.C., was a mess; the situation became much better with increased security. Minneapolis is slowly coming back from days of lawlessness.

The thing is there should be protests, peaceful ones. Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis Police. He was arrested for a nonviolent false document charge; he used a fake $20 bill at an establishment. He was unarmed. He was handcuffed and then suffocated to death when Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the back of his neck. Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree manslaughter and murder charges. The three other officers involved in the incident were also fired.

Yet, these protests that have erupted across the country have quickly become riots. National Guard units have been mobilized. We need law and order back. These activists lost me when they decided to torch a police headquarters in the third precinct of Minneapolis. You can think what happened to Floyd was an atrocity and not support rioting. It’s that simple, but the "orange man…bad" mindset of the liberal media has these clowns making excuses for these criminals.

If the police can't deliver safety and security, the people will—and that can lead to some very nasty situations. These riots have shown one thing: the police cannot protect you all the time. Thank God for the Second Amendment, and many Americans have discovered they’re now going to exercise that right. This trend was occurring during the COVID lockdowns, but it has certainly spiked as the riots have intensified. Stephen Gutowski of the Washington Free Beacon reported that six million guns have been sold in the past three months:

An estimated 6 million guns have been sold since the coronavirus outbreak began in March, as May marked the third consecutive month of record-high sales. More than 1.7 million guns were sold in May 2020, according to an analysis by Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting. That is an all-time record for the month and an 80 percent increase from 2019. The spike in sales comes as rioting grips the nation and the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines. Jurgen Brauer, the group's chief economist, called the trend "unprecedented." "Firearms sales have surged in unprecedented ways," he said in a statement. "The boom in handgun sales has been particularly noticeable in recent months." May is typically the slowest month of gun sales in the spring, but 2020's record-setting monthly figures were down only slightly from April's 1.8 million and March's 2.5 million—the highest sales total ever recorded in a single month. Most surprising to observers is the fact that May 2020 saw more sales than both March and April of 2019.

And it’s not just conservatives who are lining up to purchase firearms:

Just had a conversation with a progressive Democrat in Colorado. Major fundraiser.



“The protestors got a few blocks from my house. And I don’t know anybody who owns a gun.”



He’s buying one today.



The left is losing their base, folks.



People choose order over anarchy. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) June 1, 2020

In Long Island, there was a line out the door at a local gun shop, which is minority-owned. The Patch reported that Jimmy Gong's sports shop had people waiting upwards of four hours to buy firearms. They're purchasing these weapons due to the rioters' insane behaviors the past few days. Most are buying rifles and shotguns which do not require a permit to own unlike handguns:





Jimmy Gong, president ofJimmy's Sport Shop, which opened on Jericho Turnpike in Mineola about a year ago, told Patch on Tuesday his business, like many others, was forced to close its doors for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing statewide shutdown. He later reopened and sold firearms to customers who ordered ahead of time. Over the weekend, he opened his shop for in-store service. […] Gong estimated his store has seen sales rise within the last week as much as 20 percent. Video taken at his store showed several mask-wearing customers patiently waiting in line to enter. […] "They wait three, four hours to enter the store," he said. During the pandemic, the store has reduced its hours, opening three times a week for about four to six hours. The uptick in sales stems directly from the protests, he said. Gong, who is Chinese, said most of his customers are people from minority communities who want to support his business because it's minority-owned. They're buying guns now out of fear of criminals, not police, he said when asked why his customers have said they want a gun now. "Criminals, looters," he said. "They're not going to buy guns for cops, they're going to buy guns for the criminals."

I’m also glad to see all the new gun owners from across the political spectrum. It’s just another sign that this so-called gun control debate is all the closer to being finished with us emerging as the victors.