Polk County Sheriff Warns Rioters: Don't Take This into Neighborhoods. People Own Guns Here.

George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis Police. It was tragic, avoidable, and the use of force was totally absurd. He was arrested for the nonviolent crime of using false documents. He was handcuffed and subdued. Why did Officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes? Floyd died as a result. He could be heard crying that he could no longer breathe. Chauvin was fired and brought up on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The three other officers involved in the incident were also fired. This incident should set off protests. It’s outrageous what happened, but it’s now devolved into rioting, with lefty activists just causing mayhem. It’s time to put down the mob.

Minneapolis has been set ablaze, and our own Julio Rosas documented the carnage. He’s covered tons of protests, but never say anything like what he experienced in Mill City. It was total anarchy. Yet, this chaos campaign has spread all over the country. There have been reports of rioters wanting to spread the chaos to the surrounding neighborhoods.

In Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd issued a stern warning to these troublemakers, noting that people in his jurisdiction like guns, own guns, and will be at home with their guns. And if these clowns try to burgle or set fire to houses, Sheriff Judd said, “I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns” (via Fox 13 Tampa Bay):

After protests turned to “civil unrest” in parts of Polk County Saturday and Sunday, the county issued a local state of emergency and a curfew Sunday and extended it to Monday at 8 p.m., until 5 a.m. Tuesday. […] Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said there he does not believe Polk County residents were the ones creating problems. He said there’s a difference between a protester and a rioter and rioting will not be accepted. […] Judd said there were rumblings on social media that rioters planned to bring violence into the neighborhoods of Polk County. “I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone,” Judd said. The sheriff encouraged anyone wishing to express their first amendment right to free speech to keep the focus on George Floyd, who Judd said was the victim who should be honored.

We need law and order back. President Trump has to put down this mob. And that’s what this has devolved into—a mob. Protest all you want, folks, but when you start looting and setting buildings on fire, the game is over.