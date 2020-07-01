PSA Urges Defense of Mount Rushmore: 'Stop the Madness'

The Republican Attorneys General Association has three words for those who have set their sights on destroying Mount Rushmore: Stop the Madness.

In a public service announcement titled “Erasing History,” the organization addresses the “cancel culture” phenomenon that has destroyed statues, monuments, and even the livelihoods of those deemed beyond the pale of moral righteousness—or simply insufficiently woke. The video strings together footage of statues of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln being torn down or defaced and, one by one, wipes their faces from Mount Rushmore.