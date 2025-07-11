John Kerry: Trump Was Right About the Border

Failed Democrat presidential candidate John Kerry made a stunning admission this week.

During an interview on BBC’s “Reflections” podcast, he admitted that President Donald Trump was “right” about his approach to securing America’s borders.

"The first thing any president should say, any president, or anybody in public life, is, without a border protected, you don't have a nation — I believe that. If you're going to define your nation, you have to have a border that means something," Kerry said during the interview.

Kerry even called out fellow Democrat, President Joe Biden, for not stating that he would enforce America’s immigration laws.

"We have a system. I wish President Biden had been heard more often saying, 'I'm going to enforce the law.'"

Kerry admitted that Democrats “just allowed the border to continue to be sieged, under siege.”

Kerry stopped short of criticizing specific Democrats, like “squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who have pushed radical left-wing policies to allow millions of illegals to cross our borders.

Because of this, Trump has made it his mission since day No. 1 to deport illegal aliens. This plan includes massive ICE raids, mass deportations, and opening up new detention centers like Alligator Alcatraz to house illegals.

Of course, Democrats have pushed back on this, sending a letter to US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the “inhumane” conditions at the detention center.

“This remote swamp is notorious for oppressive heat, relentless humidity, severe storms, and perilous terrain infested with venomous snakes, disease-carrying insects, and large predatory wildlife, including alligators and crocodiles,” they wrote. “The intentional remote placement of this detention center makes it nearly impossible for separated family members and children to visit their detained loved ones, legal counsel to meet with their clients, and elected officials to provide oversight of the encampment. The deliberate placement of vulnerable immigrants into such a hostile and lethal environment is morally reprehensible, inherently cruel, and starkly violates basic humanitarian standards,” they claimed.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

