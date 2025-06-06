Noem Speaks Out on Ending This Controversial TSA Program

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced Thursday that she is ending the Transportation Safety Administration’s (TSA) “Quiet Skies Program.”

Advertisement

Noem outlined this decision in a press release, where she said the program “since its existence has failed to stop a single terrorist attack while costing US taxpayers $200 million a year.”

“The program, under the guise of ‘national security,’ was used to target political opponents and benefit political allies,” the press release added (via DHS.gov):

DHS and TSA have uncovered documents, correspondence, and timelines that clearly highlight the inconsistent application of Quiet Skies and watchlisting programs, circumventing security policies to benefit politically aligned friends and family at the expense of the American people. In addition to its own internal investigation, DHS’s Secretary Kristi Noem is calling for a Congressional investigation to uncover further corruption through this program.

“It is clear that the Quiet Skies program was used as a political rolodex of the Biden Administration—weaponized against its political foes and exploited to benefit their well-heeled friends. I am calling for a Congressional investigation to unearth further corruption at the expense of the American people and the undermining of US national security,” Noem said in a statement.

“TSA’s critical aviation and security vetting functions will be maintained, and the Trump Administration will return TSA to its true mission of being laser-focused on the safety and security of the traveling public. This includes restoring the integrity, privacy, and equal application of the law for all Americans,” she added.

As Jeff covered, this is the program that was used to spy on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.