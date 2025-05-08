BREAKING: Here Are the Details of the Trump Trade Deal With the UK
The First American Pope in History Was Just Announced. Trump Just Responded.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 08, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Townhall covered how the papal conclave appointed a new pope on Thursday. 

Cardinal Robert Prevost was announced as the new leader of the Catholic Church. He is from Chicago, Illinois, making him the first American pope in history.

Prevost has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

On Truth Social, President Donald Trump reacted to the new pope. 

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” the president wrote.  

Josh Mercer, the president of CatholicVote, offered his reaction as well. 

"CatholicVote joins the 1.4 billion Catholics, together with all people of good will around the world, in welcoming His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV,” he said. “The Catholic Church is the largest and most important global institution that speaks to the deepest aspirations of every human person, grounded in Jesus Christ.  We thank God for the gift of a new pope and rejoice in this moment for the Church.  We are proud to have the first Pope from the United States of America, and we join in prayer with people of faith everywhere for the success of this new pontificate."

