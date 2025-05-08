The First American Pope in History Was Just Announced. Trump Just Responded.

Townhall covered how the papal conclave appointed a new pope on Thursday.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was announced as the new leader of the Catholic Church. He is from Chicago, Illinois, making him the first American pope in history.

Advertisement

Prevost has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

I announce to you a great joy;

we have a Pope:

The Most Eminent and Most Reverend Lord,

Lord Robert Francis

Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Prevost

who has taken the name Leo XIV.



Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announces that the Cardinals have elected Cardinal Robert… pic.twitter.com/u3lDDlk1L4 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025

BREAKING: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been selected as the first American pope to lead the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church. He has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/NggecTWZJo — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 8, 2025

On Truth Social, President Donald Trump reacted to the new pope.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” the president wrote. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Josh Mercer, the president of CatholicVote, offered his reaction as well.

"CatholicVote joins the 1.4 billion Catholics, together with all people of good will around the world, in welcoming His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV,” he said. “The Catholic Church is the largest and most important global institution that speaks to the deepest aspirations of every human person, grounded in Jesus Christ. We thank God for the gift of a new pope and rejoice in this moment for the Church. We are proud to have the first Pope from the United States of America, and we join in prayer with people of faith everywhere for the success of this new pontificate."