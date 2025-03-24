This Survey of Young Voters Might Send Dems Into a Spiral
Tipsheet

23andMe Just Filed for Bankruptcy

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 24, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Genetic testing company 23andMe filed for bankruptcy and CEO Anne Wojcicki has resigned

Over the years, millions of people handed their data over to this company to determine their ancestry. 

In a post on X on Sunday, Wojcicki wrote, “I remain committed to our long-term vision of being a global leader in genetics and establishing genetics as a fundamental part of healthcare ecosystems worldwide.” 

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company said that filing chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri is “the best path forward to maximize the value of the business.”

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta urged 23andMe users to delete their data as quickly as possible. 

“California has robust privacy laws that allow consumers to take control and request that a company delete their genetic data,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Given 23andMe’s reported financial distress, I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.” 

The press release from Bonta’s office  includes a step-by-step guide to help users get rid of their data.

In 2023, a hacker breached 23andMe and obtained users’ data, as Townhall covered.

