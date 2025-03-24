23andMe Just Filed for Bankruptcy

https://townhall.com/subscribe?tpcc=ml032425Genetic testing company 23andMe filed for bankruptcy and CEO Anne Wojcicki has resigned

Over the years, millions of people handed their data over to this company to determine their ancestry.

In a post on X on Sunday, Wojcicki wrote, “I remain committed to our long-term vision of being a global leader in genetics and establishing genetics as a fundamental part of healthcare ecosystems worldwide.”

The 23andMe Special Committee released news today indicating their plan to take the company through the Chapter 11 process. While I am disappointed that we have come to this conclusion and my bid was rejected, I am supportive of the company and I intend to be a bidder. I have… — Anne Wojcicki (@annewoj23) March 24, 2025

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company said that filing chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri is “the best path forward to maximize the value of the business.”

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta urged 23andMe users to delete their data as quickly as possible.

“California has robust privacy laws that allow consumers to take control and request that a company delete their genetic data,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Given 23andMe’s reported financial distress, I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.”

The press release from Bonta’s office includes a step-by-step guide to help users get rid of their data.

In 2023, a hacker breached 23andMe and obtained users’ data, as Townhall covered.

