DeSantis Brings DOGE to His State

On Monday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a version of the federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) would be created in his state.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the task force will eliminate waste within the state government.

“Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and our new Florida DOGE task force will do even more to serve the people of Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“It will eliminate redundant boards and commissions, review state university and college operations and spending, utilize artificial intelligence to further examine state agencies to uncover hidden waste, and even audit the spending habits of local entities to shine the light on waste and bloat,” he added.

DeSantis shared the news about the Florida State DOGE Task Force on X.

“Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and we will work with our new DOGE task force to do even more to serve the people of Florida with responsible stewardship of tax dollars,” he wrote. “Florida also intends to aid the federal DOGE effort by returning any unused or surplus federal funds sent to our state.”

Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and we will work with our new DOGE task force to do even more to serve the people of Florida with responsible stewardship of tax dollars. That means eliminating redundant boards and commissions, auditing state… pic.twitter.com/2qY0NuLYEl — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 24, 2025

Earlier, he shared that “Florida was DOGE before DOGE was cool.”

Florida was DOGE before DOGE was cool.



Since I took office in 2019:

-Florida has eliminated dozens of unnecessary boards and lifted needless regulations.

-We’ve saved billions for Floridians year after year, including $3.8 billion in last year's budget.

-Florida has paid down… pic.twitter.com/rHUM9Ll4mJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 24, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control government as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

