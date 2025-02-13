Aircraft Carrier Collides With Merchant Ship After Navy Jet Crashes
Trump's Pick for Education Secretary Faces Senate Hearing

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 13, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Thursday, Linda McMahon, who was selected as President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of education, appeared in a Senate hearing ahead of her confirmation.

To no surprise, several protestors showed up and interrupted McMahon’s remarks throughout the hearing. 

McMahon’s hearing touched on a slew of issues, including women’s sports, school choice, and other issues surrounding the fact that students’ performance in America continues to dwindle.

"The Department of Education was set up in 1980 and since that time, we have spent almost almost a trillion dollars and we have watched our performance scores continue to go down," McMahon said. “I do believe that it is our responsibility to make sure that our children do have equal access to excellent education…I think that is best handled at the state level.”

“It’s not working,” McMahon said of the current state of the Department of Education. The Trump administration has floated the idea of eliminating the department altogether.


McMahon added that the Trump administration will work to give more power to states when it comes to education. 

“I believe, as does the president, that the best education is closest to the child…Parents and school officials who understand the needs of those children and those communities can best direct the education in those states. States will be competitive,” she said.

Left-wing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) pressed McMahon about inequality in education in America. This, she explained, is why more states need school choice initiatives. 

“I do think that we are trapping students, often, in low-performing schools,” she said to him, adding that that’s why Trump supports school choice. 

In the hearing, McMahon clearly asserted that men who believe they are “trans women” should not be allowed to compete against women in school sports. 

“I do not believe that biological boys should be allowed to compete against girls in sports…not only have the people spoken…the court has spoken,” she said.

This extended to locker rooms and restrooms, as well, McMahon said.

"Women should feel safe in their locker rooms. They should feel safe in their spaces. They shouldn't have to be exposed to men undressing in front of them,” she explained. “We want to make sure Title IX, which is the law, is enforced.”

