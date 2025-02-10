This Democrat Is Prepared to Shut Down the Government Over Trump and Musk

New Jersey Democrat Sen. Andy Kim said on Sunday that he is open to shutting down the government over President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Trump selected Musk to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has angered Democrats to no end. Additionally, Trump has signed a slew of executive orders meant to undo “woke” policies implemented during former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

As a result, Kim said that he will not give Republicans the votes necessary to keep the government funded next month.

“In a few weeks, the Republicans are going to try to figure out how they move forward, and they have, for the last two years, needed Democratic votes for every single continuing resolution, and they should not count on that this time,” Kim said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“They [Trump and Musk] are simply trying to dismantle the government,” Kim told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker. “So yes, look, if we have to take steps to be able to hold them accountable, use the leverage that we have to force it, I cannot support efforts that will continue this lawlessness that we’re seeing when it comes to this administration’s actions.”

“This is on them,” Kim added. “This is about whether or not they can get the votes. They are the majority. And if they cannot govern then, you know, that’s for the American people to see.”

“We are at the point where we are basically on the cusp of a constitutional crisis, seeing this administration taking steps that are so clearly illegal. And, until we see a change in that behavior, we should not allow and condone it, nor should we assist in that,” he said.