DOJ Has a New Directive in Response to October 7
Finally, the End of the Penny?
Hamas Makes an Announcement About the Freedom of Future Hostages
DOGE's 'Big Balls' Is Back. Here's Where He Landed.
VIP
Democrats Can't Figure Out a Response
Donald Trump Makes Controversial Announcement About Gaza Residents
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department
Scott Jennings: Trump Is 80/20 President
VIP
This New Poll Is Chock Full of Good News for Trump
Are Media Outlets Undermining ICE Raids?
Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With
VIP
An American Airlines Flight Was Delayed After a Passenger Noticed Something Disturbing
You Won't Believe How the BBC Has Covered the Exchanged Hostages
CBS Poll: Trump Is Popular, but One of His Top Priorities Is Even...
Tipsheet

This Democrat Is Prepared to Shut Down the Government Over Trump and Musk

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 10, 2025 3:30 PM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

New Jersey Democrat Sen. Andy Kim said on Sunday that he is open to shutting down the government over President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Trump selected Musk to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has angered Democrats to no end. Additionally, Trump has signed a slew of executive orders meant to undo “woke” policies implemented during former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Advertisement

As a result, Kim said that he will not give Republicans the votes necessary to keep the government funded next month.

“In a few weeks, the Republicans are going to try to figure out how they move forward, and they have, for the last two years, needed Democratic votes for every single continuing resolution, and they should not count on that this time,” Kim said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“They [Trump and Musk] are simply trying to dismantle the government,” Kim told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker. “So yes, look, if we have to take steps to be able to hold them accountable, use the leverage that we have to force it, I cannot support efforts that will continue this lawlessness that we’re seeing when it comes to this administration’s actions.”

Recommended

Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Advertisement

“This is on them,” Kim added. “This is about whether or not they can get the votes. They are the majority. And if they cannot govern then, you know, that’s for the American people to see.”

“We are at the point where we are basically on the cusp of a constitutional crisis, seeing this administration taking steps that are so clearly illegal. And, until we see a change in that behavior, we should not allow and condone it, nor should we assist in that,” he said.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department Jeff Charles
Donald Trump Makes Controversial Announcement About Gaza Residents Jeff Charles
DOJ Has a New Directive in Response to October 7 Katie Pavlich
Jasmine Crockett Makes a Fool of Herself on Jobs Report Rebecca Downs
Democrats Have Trump Fever, and There Is No Cure Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Advertisement