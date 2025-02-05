Look What Happened When Some College Students Pretended to Be ICE Agents

A handful of Temple University students pretended to be federal immigration agents on their campus over the weekend. It didn’t end well.
According to FOX 29, two students impersonated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers near campus. They reportedly wore shirts with “Police” and “ICE” written on them. A third student was recording their antics.
One of the students was arrested and has been placed on interim suspension as police investigate. The student, Aidan Steigelmann, 22, is charged with impersonating a public servant.
College students pose as ICE agents in failed ‘raid’ on dorm room but campus prank is no joke to cops https://t.co/s5wDA9ZnXU pic.twitter.com/9eGPtv3Rf6— New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2025
"It is deeply troubling and disappointing to know behavior like this reportedly occurred on our campus," Temple police reportedly said.
School officials issued a statement, as well.
“Impersonating law enforcement officers is a crime,” they said.
“The Philadelphia Police Department and Temple University Police swiftly responded to the incidents and initiated a criminal investigation,” the statement added. “PPD is the lead investigative agency and TUPD is actively assisting to gather information.”
Police are still searching for the two other students involved.
Recommended
An ICE spokesperson sent a lengthy statement to FOX 29:
"The impersonation of any law enforcement officer is not only dangerous, but illegal, and imposters may be charged under federal law 18 USC 912. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents are highly trained and dedicated professionals who are sworn to uphold the law, protect the American people and support U.S. national security. Anyone who suspects they have encountered an imposter is encouraged to contact local law enforcement."
Join the conversation as a VIP Member