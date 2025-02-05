Look What Happened When Some College Students Pretended to Be ICE Agents

A handful of Temple University students pretended to be federal immigration agents on their campus over the weekend. It didn’t end well.

According to FOX 29, two students impersonated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers near campus. They reportedly wore shirts with “Police” and “ICE” written on them. A third student was recording their antics.

Advertisement

One of the students was arrested and has been placed on interim suspension as police investigate. The student, Aidan Steigelmann, 22, is charged with impersonating a public servant.

College students pose as ICE agents in failed ‘raid’ on dorm room but campus prank is no joke to cops https://t.co/s5wDA9ZnXU pic.twitter.com/9eGPtv3Rf6 — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2025

"It is deeply troubling and disappointing to know behavior like this reportedly occurred on our campus," Temple police reportedly said.

School officials issued a statement, as well.

“Impersonating law enforcement officers is a crime,” they said.

“The Philadelphia Police Department and Temple University Police swiftly responded to the incidents and initiated a criminal investigation,” the statement added. “PPD is the lead investigative agency and TUPD is actively assisting to gather information.”

Police are still searching for the two other students involved.

An ICE spokesperson sent a lengthy statement to FOX 29: