Abhorrent: Letitia James Tells Hospitals to Defy Trump's Transgender Care Guidance for Kids

On Monday, Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James told hospitals that they would be violating state law if they complied with President Donald Trump’s ban on so-called “gender-affirming” care for people under age 19.

In a letter, James told health care providers that failing to provide these harmful "treatments" and surgeries would violate New York state’s anti-discrimination laws.

"Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York State laws," her letter reads, according to ABC News.

A spokesperson for the Greater New York Hospital Association told ABC News that they were in close contact with member hospitals about Trump’s order.

“We are collaboratively working through every aspect of the EO to determine its legal and clinical implications. That work is ongoing,” Brian Conway said in an emailed statement.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, reacted to James’ letter on X.

“This is disgraceful,” he wrote.

Women's sports advocate Riley Gaines pointed out that James' actions make her an activist instead of an attorney.

When a sitting attorney general tells her entire state to defy federal law, she stops being an attorney and becomes an activist. https://t.co/QXH0cXjU3N — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 3, 2025

Last week, Trump issued an executive order protecting children from these harmful treatments, which includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatments, and sex reassignment surgery.

Shortly after, NYU Langone Health, a leading New York City hospital, began canceling appointments for some children, according to two families who spoke to The New York Times on the matter.