What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the...
The Legal Rebellion Against Trump Has Begun
Wild-Eyed Leftists Set Up Guillotine in DC to Protest Trump's Inauguration
Predictable: Lefty Nonprofits Sue Trump Administration Over DOGE Hours After President is...
Senate Confirms Rubio in Unanimous Vote
Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens...
Trump Ousts TSA Administrator Day One of Presidency
Laken Riley Act Passes In the Senate
VIP
Liberal Media Talking Heads Have Meltdown as Trump Takes Office
Trump May Release the JFK, MLK Assassination Documents This Week
Mark Milley's Portrait Gone From the Pentagon Almost As Soon As It Went...
NPR Guest Declares Lee Greenwood Is Spreading 'Propaganda'
Here’s Who Didn’t Show Up to Trump’s Inauguration
Adam Schiff's Response to Preemptive Pardon May Shock You
Tipsheet

Here's What Al Sharpton Said Americans Should Do to Honor MLK's Legacy

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 20, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

On Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton said that Americans should boycott companies that are getting rid of their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. 

This, he said, is how Americans should honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. 

Advertisement

Sharpton made the remarks at the Metropolitan AME Church, according to The Hill:

Sharpton said his organization, the National Action Network, is calling upon all Americans, regardless of their race or gender, to boycott companies that will no longer support DEI.  

“Why do we have DEI? We have DEI because you denied us diversity, you denied us equity, you denied us inclusion. DEI was a remedy to the racial institutionalized bigotry practice in academia and in these corporations. Now, if you want to put us back in the back of the bus, we gonna do the Dr. King-Rosa Parks on you,” Sharpton said as those gathered cheered. 

“You must have forgot who we are,” Sharpton added. “We are the ones that you took everything and we still here.”

Reportedly, Sharpton said that a council will engage in a 90-day study of what companies have given up on DEI and what their margins of profit are as a result. 

Recommended

What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

After that, two companies will be targeted, specifically.

This occurred on MLK Day, which happens to be President Donald Trump’s inauguration day. 

“We want people to see the tale of two cities in one district,” said Sharpton. “On this side of town, Martin Luther King Jr. gave his life to open up America for everybody: Blacks, whites, gays, straights, it didn’t matter. We are with Dr. King.”

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Trump Ousts TSA Administrator Day One of Presidency Sarah Arnold
Here Are Trump's First Executive Orders Matt Vespa
Adam Schiff's Response to Preemptive Pardon May Shock You Rebecca Downs
Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens Reacted. Leah Barkoukis
Fauci Issues Statement After Pre-Emptive Pardon. Conservatives Respond. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement