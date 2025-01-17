Kristi Noem Faces Off With Democrat Senators in Confirmation Hearing

On Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs for her confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to spearhead the Department of Homeland Security.

This came after Noem’s hearing was postponed earlier this week.

During questioning, the issue of border security came up countless times. In an exchange with Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (MO), Noem explained that she would terminate he CBP One app that was pushed under the Biden-Harris administration to assist illegal aliens coming into the United States.

"If confirmed and I have the opportunity to be secretary, on day one CBP One will be shut down,” she asserted.

“There’s another program, CHNV, which I’m sure you’re very familiar with, where our federal government actually paid to fly people into this country directly from other countries without any vetting or knowing who they are,” she continued. "So there’s several of these programs that need to be eliminated and we need to ensure that we’re following legal immigration laws.”

Noem mentioned that she would prioritize rounding up all the illegal aliens in the United States who’ve committed crimes, particularly murder, once she enters office.

“President Trump is focused on making sure these types of situations don’t happen again,” Noem said, calling it a No. 1 priority.

Predictably, Democrats pressed Noem about her role and about incoming President Donald Trump.

New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim (D) flat out asked Noem if she or “border czar” Tom Homan would be in charge of the border.

“Well, the president will be in charge of the border," Noem answered. “The president is in charge of this country…and we will fulfill his agenda,” she answered.

Michigan Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D) droned on about how “home-grown American citizens” are committing terrorist attacks. She completely brushed off the fact that illegal aliens are committing thousands of crimes across the country.

“I want to hear from you, as an intelligence officer, that you’re going to speak about real threats and not blow something up, politicize something, make something more exciting because that’s maybe what the president wants to hear,” Slotkin said.

"I will be as transparent and factual every day, with you and the American people, as possible based on the information that I have,” Noem said.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asks homeland security secretary nominee Kristi Noem about her ability to not inflate the politics of an issue to please President-elect Trump.



Noem: "I will be as transparent and factual every day, with you and the American people, as possible… pic.twitter.com/SO8e2ifOPc — PBS News (@NewsHour) January 17, 2025

"Will you help me reunite children with their parents who were separated by Trump's family separation policy?"

"What I'm alarmed by is the over 300,000 children that went missing during the Biden administration,” Noem retorted, explaining that the Trump administration never had a family separation policy.

"Let's put aside the labels and what happened in the past. There are still 1,000 children who were separated and waiting to be reunited. I'd like your commitment to continuing the effort to reunite them with their parents,” the senator responded.

"Well, I can't put aside 300,000 children. Keeping families together is critically important to me and to this country. I'm concerned about Laken Riley's family and that they no longer have her,” Noem explained.