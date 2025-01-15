AOC Lost It Over Republicans Banning Men From Women’s Sports

On Tuesday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flew off the handle after Republicans passed legislation banning so-called “trans women” from women’s sports.

"Republicans who have voted consistently against the violence against women act, who have taken away the right of all women to choose and have control over their own body, who, as women are bleeding out in parking lots across the country, standing there, allowing us to die, now want to pretend today that they care about women!" Ocasio-Cortez said.

"And why? To open up gender, and yes, genital examinations into little girls of this country, in the so-called name of attacking trans girls!" Ocasio-Cortez continued.

"The majority right now says there's no place in this bill that says it opens up for genital examinations. Well, here's the thing, there's no enforcement mechanism in this bill. And when there is no enforcement mechanism, you open the door to every enforcement mechanism!" Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC is NOT HAPPY the 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act' passed



She claims "women are bleeding out in parking lots across the country." pic.twitter.com/rKVC78yhVr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 14, 2025

In November, Cortez popped off when a new member of Congress, who is transgender, was banned from using the women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol.

“What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed, as Townhall covered.

“People have a right to express themselves, to dress how they want and to be who they are. And if a woman doesn’t look woman enough to a Republican, they want to be able to inspect her genitals to be able to use the bathroom? It’s disgusting. And everybody, no matter how you feel on this issue, should reject it completely,” she added, stating that it endangers girls "of all kinds" to bar men from using the women's bathroom.