Bondi Gives Full Defense of Kash Patel
Liz Warren's Reaction Is Everything When This Pete Hegseth Development Was Announced
We Know Where Karen Bass Was When the LA County Fires Broke Out....
'Blind Superstition' Wins Again!
Here's What a Dem Rep Said to Mace That Set Her Off
As Secretary of State, Here's What Rubio Promises He'll Prioritize 'Above All Else'
Virginia Dems Pass Radical Abortion Amendment
VIP
Majority of Dems, Republicans Agree on This Issue About the Country
TikTok Is Preparing for an ‘Immediate’ Shut-Off in the U.S. on Sunday
Border Patrol Union Backs Pam Bondi
The Shameless Richard Blumenthal
The Trauma of a Hostage Deal We All Want
A Trans Athlete Accused a Christian School of Targeting Him in Basketball. The...
Meet the Palisades Looting Suspects
Tipsheet

AOC Lost It Over Republicans Banning Men From Women’s Sports

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 15, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Tuesday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flew off the handle after Republicans passed legislation banning so-called “trans women” from women’s sports.

"Republicans who have voted consistently against the violence against women act, who have taken away the right of all women to choose and have control over their own body, who, as women are bleeding out in parking lots across the country, standing there, allowing us to die, now want to pretend today that they care about women!" Ocasio-Cortez said.

Advertisement

"And why? To open up gender, and yes, genital examinations into little girls of this country, in the so-called name of attacking trans girls!" Ocasio-Cortez continued.

"The majority right now says there's no place in this bill that says it opens up for genital examinations. Well, here's the thing, there's no enforcement mechanism in this bill. And when there is no enforcement mechanism, you open the door to every enforcement mechanism!" Ocasio-Cortez said.

In November, Cortez popped off when a new member of Congress, who is transgender, was banned from using the women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol. 

“What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed, as Townhall covered.

“People have a right to express themselves, to dress how they want and to be who they are. And if a woman doesn’t look woman enough to a Republican, they want to be able to inspect her genitals to be able to use the bathroom? It’s disgusting. And everybody, no matter how you feel on this issue, should reject it completely,” she added, stating that it endangers girls "of all kinds" to bar men from using the women's bathroom.

Recommended

LIVE: Six Trump Nominees Head to the Hill for Confirmation Hearings
Advertisement
Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Six Trump Nominees Head to the Hill for Confirmation Hearings
The Shameless Richard Blumenthal Guy Benson
Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County Fires Matt Vespa
Liz Warren's Reaction Is Everything When This Pete Hegseth Development Was Announced Matt Vespa
Here's What a Dem Rep Said to Mace That Set Her Off Leah Barkoukis
A Trans Athlete Accused a Christian School of Targeting Him in Basketball. The School Just Responded. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Six Trump Nominees Head to the Hill for Confirmation Hearings
Advertisement