Disney Nixes Transgender Storyline From Upcoming Series

Disney decided to omit a transgender storyline from its upcoming long-form Pixar series “Win or Lose,” according to a report from Variety.

“Win or Lose” will reportedly debut in 2025 and follows the members of a co-ed middle school softball team in the lead up to their championship game. Each episode highlights a different character.

Reportedly, a “transgender” perspective will no longer be included in the show (via Variety):

Each episode follows a different character, and the show is intended to focus on varied perspectives — including “the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire” per the official logline — but a trans perspective will no longer be highlighted. A source tells Variety that references to one of the characters’ gender identity was removed, affecting a few lines of dialogue in the show’s later episodes, though it appears that there was not a full episode devoted to the subject matter. “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” said a spokesperson for Disney.

"Many organizations are realizing that pushing gender ideology on kids is not only irresponsible but it comes at the expense of parental support and buy in for the brand writ large,” Alleigh Marré, Executive Director of American Parents Coalition, said.

“While there is still much work to be done in promoting appropriate streaming and media options for kids, parents should take heart that their voices are being heard. Parents should always be the driver’s seat for how and when personal and sensitive topics are introduced and discussed," she added.