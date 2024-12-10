Letitia James Vows to Continue Lawfare Against Trump
Tipsheet

The Supreme Court Turned Away a Case Surrounding Parental Rights in Education

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 10, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This week, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected a lawsuit brought forward by parents in Wisconsin who pushed back against an inclusive “transgender” policy in their school district.

According to the Associated Press, left in place an appellate ruling and dismissed the parents’ lawsuit. Three justices, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, would have heard the case.

As Townhall covered, the Eau Claire School District’s transgender policy prohibits teachers from discussing with parents what is happening with their child at school and mandates staff to actively hide information from parents.

Parents with children in Eau Claire public schools argued that the school district’s transgender student policy violates constitutional protections for parental rights and religious freedom.

“Thousands of school districts across our country have these policies. If parents cannot challenge them until after their children are harmed, they have no way to protect their kids other than pulling them from public school,” Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) Deputy Counsel, Luke Berg, said in a statement to Townhall in June.

Sixteen Republicans-led states urged the Supreme Court to take up the case (via AP)

Lower courts had found that the parents lacked the legal right, or standing. Among other reasons, the courts said no parent presented evidence that the policy affected them or their children.

Reportedly, Alito described the case as presenting “a question of great and growing national importance,” whether public school districts violate parents’ rights when they help “transgender” students transition without parental consent or knowledge.

This month, a separate case surrounding transgender youth was argued at the Supreme Court. The case surrounds so-called “gender-affirming” health care for children in Tennessee.

