Remember How Kamala Harris Spent $100,000 on a Fake Set for the 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast? Well...

Alex Cooper, host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, called out Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for spending $100,000 on a fake set for their interview.

Advertisement

As Townhall covered, Harris appeared on the sex podcast in October. A source told The Washington Examiner that the set cost six figures and was filmed in a hotel room in Washington, D.C. While on the podcast, Harris primarily discussed the topic of abortion.

This week, at the 2024 Dealbook Summit, Cooper was asked about the Harris campaign blowing through one hundred grand on the fake set.

First, Cooper claimed that the interview did not happen in a hotel, stating that it happened in a “random house.”

Then, she attempted to dismiss the report that the Harris campaign spent $100,000 on the set, claiming that it’s “not true.”

“My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t even cost six figures, so I don’t know how cardboard walls could cost six figures, but…”

“You think they did that?” Andrew Ross Sorkin pressed.

“Absolutely not. With love to the, oh my God, it was gorgeous, but like, it wasn’t that nice,” Cooper said as the audience laughed.

“It wasn’t like gorgeous marble, like no. That was not six figures,” she added.

🚨 JUST IN: The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host just CALLED OUT Kamala Harris for blowing $100K on a fake set



This is so freaking embarrassing 🤣



“The Harris campaign spent, like, $100,000. My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn't even cost six figures, so I don't know… pic.twitter.com/nv6bLwmfVb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2024

The Washington Examiner’s report that revealed how the campaign spent six figures on the “Call Her Daddy” set detailed other ways the campaign blew through more than $1 billion. Reportedly, the Harris campaign has not dismissed this.