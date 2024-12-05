Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Absolute Chaos

On Thursday, chaos erupted during a task force hearing on the assassination attempts of President-elect Donald Trump.

As Townhall covered extensively, Trump was nearly killed when he was shot in the ear at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.

Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump RAISES HIS FIST to crowd of supporters after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. pic.twitter.com/XI8EwVicCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

Shortly after, the USSS thwarted another assassination attempt on the former president, this time, at a golf course in Florida.

During Thursday’s hearing, Texas Rep. Pat Fallon (R) sparred with acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about the agency’s failures to protect Trump.

The screaming started when Rowe was explaining how he responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks over 20 years ago. As he explained how he made his way through the rubble of the twin towers, Fallon cut him short and got back to the topic at hand.

“I’m not asking you that. I’m asking you –”

“Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes…I am a public servant who has served this nation.”

The men continued to scream at each other, talking over each other.

“You are out of line,” Rowe screamed.

Screaming match breaks out during Trump assassination attempt hearing between USSS Director Ronald Rowe and Congressman Pat Fallon. pic.twitter.com/rVq94NZsBD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2024

According to PBS, this is the task force’s second public hearing. It is scheduled to release a report on its findings and recommendations by Dec. 13.