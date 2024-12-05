Biden White House Scrambling on Whether to Pardon These Three People
Do Dems Know Obama Gave Kash Patel an Award for Hunting Down Terrorists?
NBC News Host Highlights the Immense Damage Joe Biden Has Done With Hunter's...
Healthcare CEO Killer Inscribed These Words on the Bullet Casings
Fire Your Whiny Employees Too Upset Over The Election To Do Their Work
Trump Announces Slew of Nominations, Appointments
Here's What Romney Had to Say in His Farewell Senate Speech
VIP
This Election Cycle, at Least One Celeb Understood Voters Didn't Care What A-Listers...
The Milei Revolution
Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Absolute Chaos
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Nominees
SCOTUS Just Heard the Most Unhinged Arguments for Medically Mutilating Minors
Kash Patel for FBI? Yes.
There Is One Man the Trump Administration Needs to Help Tame the Bureaucratic...
Tipsheet

Here's What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Joe Biden Pardoning Hunter

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 05, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

In an interview with POLITICO this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) indicated that he is “disappointed” that President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, after he stated that he would not do so.

Advertisement

“With everything the president and his family have been through, I completely understand the instinct to protect Hunter,” Newsom told the outlet. “But I took the president at his word. So by definition, I’m disappointed and can’t support the decision.”

According to the outlet, Newsom is now one of the highest-profile members of his party to denounce President Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter (via POLITICO):

It is a painful turn for Newsom, a Democrat who had grown personally close with the president in recent years and had emerged as one of his most vocal defenders.

Newsom met privately with Biden during a lengthy visit to the White House just two weeks ago, where he appealed to the outgoing administration to approve pending federal disaster relief funding and pushed for programs to expand access to healthcare along with various initiatives aimed at improving clean air.

And for more than two years — on the road, in debate spin rooms and on Sunday news shows — Newsom vociferously defended the president’s record, his decision to seek reelection as well as his mental and physical capabilities. Biden, too, had been there for Newsom, headlining a big rally in Southern California as the governor fended off a GOP-led attempt to recall him in 2021.

Recommended

Final Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Screaming Match Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

As Townhall covered, with just weeks left in office, Joe Biden pardoned Hunter Biden, though he initially promised he would not do so. 

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.” 

This past summer, Biden said on the record that he would not pardon his son.

Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Final Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Screaming Match Madeline Leesman
SCOTUS Just Heard the Most Unhinged Arguments for Medically Mutilating Minors Mia Cathell
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Nominees Guy Benson
Trump Needs to Pardon All the J6 Political Prisoners on Day One Kurt Schlichter
Trump Calls Out The Wall Street Journal As He Redefines The Media Landscape Douglas MacKinnon
Biden White House Scrambling on Whether to Pardon These Three People Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Final Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Screaming Match Madeline Leesman
Advertisement