A Fugitive on the FBI's 'Most Wanted Terrorists' List for Over 20 Years Was Captured in the UK

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 27, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/FBI, File

Daniel Andreas San Diego, a fugitive on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorist” list for over 20 years, was captured in rural Wales on Monday.

According to the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, officers arrested San Diego, 46, in an operation supported by Counter Terrorism Policing and North Wales Police. Now, San Diego faces extradition to the United States to face charges. 

San Diego is wanted for his alleged involvement in two bombings in the San Francisco area in the 2000s. He was placed on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorist” list in 2009. A reward of $250,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.



“Daniel San Diego’s arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way,” he added.

The bombings occurred in 2003 and labeled San Diego as a domestic terrorist (via The Hill)

In August 2003, two bombs detonated on the campus of Emeryville biotechnology firm Chiron Corp. just around one hour apart. No one was injured in those explosions. 

The fugitive was also allegedly involved in a “bomb strapped with nails” that exploded at a nutritional products corporation, Shaklee Corp., in Pleasanton, Calif., according to the FBI. No one was injured in the incident. 

According to the FBI, San Diego has ties to an animal rights extremist group that claimed responsibility for the bombings. 

CNN Politics noted that there were numerous sightings of San Diego around the world over the years. Investigators searched several places, including Massachusetts and Hawaii. 

