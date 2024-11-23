Trump Dropped a Deluge of Nominees. Here Are Some of Them.
VIP
The Press Delivers a Fake News Trump Health Crisis, and the Bad Week...
VIP
An Interesting Changing Happening on Gun Owner Demographics
Wisdom From the Founders: Madison and 'Gradual and Silent Encroachments'
CFPB Director Exemplifies the Worst of Washington Hypocrisy
Wait Until You Hear What Planned Parenthood Was Just Caught Doing
One of the First Things Elon Musk, Vivek Plan to Cut Under DOGE
The Media Turns Its Attention to Other Trump Picks Now That Gaetz Is...
Trump Victory: From Neocons to Americons
It’s Time to Make Healthcare Great Again
Deportation Is Necessary to Undo Harm Done at the Border
Do You Know Where the Migrant Children Are? Why States Can't Wait for...
Biden’s Union-Based Concerns Undercut U.S. Security and Jeopardize Steel Production
Joy Reid Spews Hate Toward Trump Supporters Once Again
Tipsheet

Sickening: An Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped a 14-Year-Old Girl in Colorado

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 23, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A Venezuelan national who has been living in the United States illegally was accused of raping his boss’ 14-year-old daughter while living in their home. 

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources told the New York Post that Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, was arrested in Denver on Tuesday  after nearly three months on the run following the alleged sex assault (via NYP):

Advertisement

Police were originally called to the home, where Castillo was living temporarily, on Aug. 29, when they learned that Castillo allegedly “forced himself on the 14-year-old” girl and sexually assaulted her that night. However, he was already gone by the time cops responded.

Reportedly, the illegal alien said that he was headed for Orlando, Florida after he crossed the border unlawfully in El Paso, Texas in September 2023. Per usual, he was released by Border Patrol into the states. 

Castillo ended up in Colorado where he was arrested in May for allegedly possessing tools for forgery/counterfeiting and larceny, sources told the Post.

Recommended

Wait Until You Hear What Planned Parenthood Was Just Caught Doing Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Then, following the sexual assault, ICE lodged a detainer for Castillo’s arrest. Now, he is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tens of thousands of illegals have gone to Denver in recent years, including members of the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua. Reportedly, Castillo does not have ties to the gang.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait Until You Hear What Planned Parenthood Was Just Caught Doing Sarah Arnold
One of the First Things Elon Musk, Vivek Plan to Cut Under DOGE Sarah Arnold
Joy Reid Spews Hate Toward Trump Supporters Once Again Sarah Arnold
Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
We Might Have a Problem With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee Matt Vespa
Trump Dropped a Deluge of Nominees. Here Are Some of Them. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait Until You Hear What Planned Parenthood Was Just Caught Doing Sarah Arnold
Advertisement