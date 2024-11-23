Sickening: An Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped a 14-Year-Old Girl in Colorado

A Venezuelan national who has been living in the United States illegally was accused of raping his boss’ 14-year-old daughter while living in their home.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources told the New York Post that Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, was arrested in Denver on Tuesday after nearly three months on the run following the alleged sex assault (via NYP):

Advertisement

Police were originally called to the home, where Castillo was living temporarily, on Aug. 29, when they learned that Castillo allegedly “forced himself on the 14-year-old” girl and sexually assaulted her that night. However, he was already gone by the time cops responded.

JCSO Arrests Suspect for Sex Assault on a 14-year-old



Jefferson County, CO. – On November 19, 2024, the JCSO arrested Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo - (DOB 040504) for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.



On August 29, 2024, at about 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a… pic.twitter.com/Yx3D2E6QMU — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 20, 2024

Reportedly, the illegal alien said that he was headed for Orlando, Florida after he crossed the border unlawfully in El Paso, Texas in September 2023. Per usual, he was released by Border Patrol into the states.

Castillo ended up in Colorado where he was arrested in May for allegedly possessing tools for forgery/counterfeiting and larceny, sources told the Post.

Then, following the sexual assault, ICE lodged a detainer for Castillo’s arrest. Now, he is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tens of thousands of illegals have gone to Denver in recent years, including members of the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua. Reportedly, Castillo does not have ties to the gang.