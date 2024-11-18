Trump's FCC Nominee Vows to Bulldoze Censorship
Tipsheet

A Cruise Line Will Offer Americans a Four-Year Escape From Trump's Presidency

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 18, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A cruise line is reportedly offering a four-year trip for Americans trying to escape a Trump presidency. 

Residential cruise operator Villa Vie Residences Tour La Vie program will allow travelers to embark on a voyage between one and four years. The four-year program is called the “Skip Forward” program. The three-year program is called “Everywhere but Home.” The two-year program is called “Mid-Term Selection,” while the one-year voyage is called “Escape Reality.” 

This was unveiled in a press release issued Nov. 7, just days after the 2024 Election.

The Villa Vie Odyssey ship circumnavigates the globe and stops in more than 400 destinations in three-and-a-half years, according to USA Today. 

In the press release, the company did not mention the election. 

"A perfect circumnavigation is different for every resident as we pick up new adventurers along the way in every port," Mikael Petterson, the company’s CEO, said in a statement issued Thursday.

In remarks to the Associated Press, Petterson said, “It’s just the timing is with the election, and it just happened that Trump won.”

“Quite frankly, we don’t have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out,” he added, explaining that they’ve received a “huge uptick” in calls after the announcement.

Reportedly, the cruise line began its first three-and-a-half year cruise last month following several delays (via USA TODAY):

Petterson told USA TODAY in August that Villa Vie had “been quite humbled by the scale of what it takes to reactivate a 30-year-old vessel from a four-year layup. After the lapse of all certifications of class we are now considered (a) new ship where all machinery and equipment must work as if new.” Odyssey formerly sailed as MS Braemar for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines before Villa Vie purchased it in 2023.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

