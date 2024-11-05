Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For

Left-wing outlet MSNBC approached voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to find out who they are voting for. The voters’ answers were probably not what the network expected.

One voter named Krista laughed when MSNBC approached her and put her on the spot to ask who she was voting for.

“I’m still thinking,” she answered, and started laughing and said she “really didn’t know” who she’d vote for.

“I wouldn’t say either if somebody put a microphone in my face in line, guys,” the MSNBC reporter quipped. When he approached another group of voters, he posed the same question.

“No,” the girls immediately said and laughed.

Voters in line REFUSE to tell MSNBC who they're voting for...



👀 pic.twitter.com/R4308BDZDC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2024

This evening, Matt covered how the first exit polls showed that 72 percent of voters are angry or dissatisfied with the country's state. Only 41 percent of voters approve of Joe Biden’s job performance.

CNN's Harry Enten said his new data is a "bad sign" for Kamala Harris as only 28% of Americans believe the country is on the right track.@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/3ODZntMd6t — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) October 4, 2024

72% of voters are dissatisfied or angry with the way things are going in the United States pic.twitter.com/o4N4YuvFc6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2024