Tipsheet

Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 05, 2024 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File

Left-wing outlet MSNBC approached voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to find out who they are voting for. The voters’ answers were probably not what the network expected. 

One voter named Krista laughed when MSNBC approached her and put her on the spot to ask who she was voting for. 

“I’m still thinking,” she answered, and started laughing and said she “really didn’t know” who she’d vote for.

“I wouldn’t say either if somebody put a microphone in my face in line, guys,” the MSNBC reporter quipped. When he approached another group of voters, he posed the same question. 

“No,” the girls immediately said and laughed.

This evening, Matt covered how the first exit polls showed that 72 percent of voters are angry or dissatisfied with the country's state. Only 41 percent of voters approve of Joe Biden’s job performance.

LIVE: Election Night 2024
