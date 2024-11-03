House Education Republicans’ Long-Awaited Report on Antisemitism on College Campuses Is Here

This week, Republicans on the House Education Committee released a report regarding antisemitism on college campuses. This occurred after a yearlong investigation that was instigated by the slew of antisemitic protests at schools following Hamas’ barbaric invasion of Israel.

The investigation collected more than 400,000 documents from 11 schools that were known for its rampant antisemitism.

“For over a year, the American people have watched antisemitic mobs rule over so-called elite universities, but what was happening behind the scenes is arguably worse. While Jewish students displayed incredible courage and a refusal to cave to the harassment, university administrators, faculty, and staff were cowards who fully capitulated to the mob and failed the students they were supposed to serve,” committee Chair Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said of the report.

The report detailed that Jewish students at schools like Columbia University received very little support during the past year. Pro-Hamas students who protested and harassed students were often let off the hook (via The Hill):

The report came to four conclusions: the concessions universities were willing to make to protesters were “astounding”; the schools chose to “withhold support from Jewish students”; university leadership failed to discipline students who engaged in antisemitic activities; and universities were themselves hostile to the House’s investigation.

“The Committee’s investigation found that in multiple cases, these failures came not from mere ignorance or lack of forethought, but rather from intentional decisions by university leaders not to provide their campuses’ Jewish communities the necessary support needed to ensure they felt safe to live on campus or attend classes,” the report stated.

"For more than a year, this committee, under the leadership of Chairwoman Foxx, has made it their mission to go after every university that has allowed antisemitism to spread throughout their institutions. It should be no surprise that from Columbia University to Northwestern, UCLA, University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University among several others, there was a common denominator for the hate the American public saw unravel on their school property: failed leadership that turned a blind eye to the anti-Jewish discrimination and did more to appease the violent activists than the students who were targeted," Michele Exner, the director of federal affairs for Parents Defending Education Action told Townhall.

"This report lays out the critical groundwork needed to create the policies and solutions needed to establish long-term changes across colleges and universities. We also look forward to the Committee's continued efforts to highlight how our country's K-12 schools have also failed to stop anti-Israel actions from happening in classrooms," she added. "What we saw transpire over the past year has been a wake-up call. Schools at every level of education must do more to stamp out antisemitism."