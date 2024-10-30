Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Tipsheet

This Hollywood Actor Is Persuading Christian Men to Vote for Kamala Harris

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 30, 2024 11:30 AM
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Actor George Clooney appeared in an ad urging Christian men to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. 

The ad, released Wednesday, was created by the left-wing evangelical organization Vote Common Good. It shows men going to the polls and almost voting for former President Donald Trump. 

“Come on boys, let’s make America great again,” one of the men says to the others.

However, the other men end up changing their minds and voting for Harris after thinking about their families. 

“What happens in the booth, stays in the booth,” Clooney says in the ad. “Vote Harris-Walz.”

The ad is titled, “George Clooney Reminds Us - Remember Who We Love The Most When We Vote.”

Months ago, Clooney called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. When Biden did drop out, Clooney applauded his decision. 

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is,” he told CNN in a statement. “He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.” 

 At the Venice Film Festival, Clooney described Biden as "selfless" for his decision.

"The person who should be applauded is the president, who did the most selfless thing that anybody’s done since George Washington and that's the truth. So anybody, all the machinations that got us there, that's all, none of that’s gonna be remembered, and it shouldn’t be," Clooney said.

"What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who, you know, it’s very hard to let go of power. We know that. We’ve seen it all around the world. And for someone to say, 'I think there’s a better way forward,' all the credit goes to him, and that’s really the truth. And all the rest of it will be long gone and forgotten. So I'm just, I'm just very proud of where we are in the state of the world right now. Which, I think, many people are surprised by and I think we're all very excited for the future," he added

