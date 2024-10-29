Bezos Blasts the Media...in His Own Newspaper
Trump Expected to Land Huge Endorsement and It Has to Do With Puerto...
Oh, So That's Why the Kamala-Joe Rogan Interview Hasn't Happened Yet
So, What's Going on With These Ballot Drop Off Boxes Getting Torched on...
Kamala Tried to Touch Something She Shouldn't Have During Semiconductor Plant Visit
As Another Paper Refuses to Back a Candidate the Real Question is: Why...
VIP
This Is Why No One Takes Fact-Checkers Seriously
The Real Reason the Left Hates J.D. Vance
VIP
Polls Out of This Swing State May Be Even More Crucial Now
It Looks Like Kamala Harris Is Moving Her Ads From Key Swing States...
VIP
Data: Do North Carolina's Early Vote Numbers Look Good for Republicans?
Alvin Bragg's Office Wants to Control What Witnesses Say About Daniel Penny at...
VIP
RFK Jr. Responds to Democrats Who Compared Trump to Nazis
Horrifying: MS-13 Gang Member Charged With Murder of Couple in Virginia
Tipsheet

GOP Senator Demands Answers on Meta Censoring Conservatives Ahead of the 2024 Election

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 29, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In a letter sent on Monday, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt (R) demanded that Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, respond to allegations from one of their software engineers who claimed that the platform demotes content that is anti-Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

Last week, it was reported that senior software engineer Jeevan Gyawali was caught by a hidden camera stating that Meta’s algorithm reduces visibility of posts that are critical of Harris. This happens unbeknownst to the users who share these posts (via Daily Mail):

He provided an explanation to the unknown woman who sat at the other side of the table, saying if someone posts about Harris is 'unfit to be president because she does not have a child' that 'kind of s*** is automatically demoted.'

Gyawali, 32, also said that Meta has the ability to influence the 2024 election, claiming CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to use that power to help the Democrats.

In a letter to Metoa CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Schmitt outlined that the platform “disproportionately” manipulated conservatives’ posts:

Your public statements are, regrettably, not in line with Meta’s own actions. In a 2019 speech at Georgetown University, you defended the importance of free expression, underscoring that “giving everyone a voice empowers the powerless and pushes society to be better over time – a belief that’s at the core of Facebook.” In June 2021, you said that you regretted Meta’s capitulation to the Biden-Harris censorship industrial complex. Further, after Murthy v. Missouri, a case I started as the Attorney General of Missouri, you pledged to the House Judiciary Committee “to be neutral and not play a role one way or another – or even appear to be playing a role” in the 2024 Presidential Election. Your company does appear to be playing a clear role in thumbing the scale of political speech during this election. This is apparent not through Meta’s speech, but through its censoring of lawful conservative speech.

Recommended

An Orthodox Jewish Man Was Shot on His Way to a Synagogue in Chicago. Guess Who the Suspect Is. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Schmitt then asked Meta to answer if it has been pressured by the Biden-Harris administration to censor conservative voices and if Gyawali’s allegations are true by Nov. 4

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

An Orthodox Jewish Man Was Shot on His Way to a Synagogue in Chicago. Guess Who the Suspect Is. Madeline Leesman
Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Arrest at Polling Location in Pennsylvania Katie Pavlich
It Looks Like Kamala Harris Is Moving Her Ads From Key Swing States to Be Reallocated Elsewhere Rebecca Downs
Trump Expected to Land Huge Endorsement and It Has to Do With Puerto Rico Katie Pavlich
Bezos Blasts the Media...in His Own Newspaper Katie Pavlich
Kamala Tried to Touch Something She Shouldn't Have During Semiconductor Plant Visit Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
An Orthodox Jewish Man Was Shot on His Way to a Synagogue in Chicago. Guess Who the Suspect Is. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement