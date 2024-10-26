Here's What a Shark Tank Host Said About Kamala That Caused a Total...
Tipsheet

Unbelievable: Two ‘Bearded Guys’ Competed in a Women’s Soccer Match

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 26, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File

Two women who think they’re men competed in a women’s soccer match in Spain, according to multiple reports. The women are taking hormones to “transition” to live as men.

Reportedly, Club Esportiu Europa, based in Barcelona, played this past weekend. Two players, Alex Alcaide Llanos and Nil Alcon Labella, are “transitioning” from female to male.

The New York Post noted that both players had “facial hair clearly visible” and that both are banned from playing in the men’s leagues because they have not completed their transitions (via NYP)

Llanos has been undergoing hormone treatment for at least five years, according to local reports. It wasn’t immediately clear when Labella started transitioning.

After the Europa side secured a 3-1 win — including one goal scored by Llanos — a local lawmaker from the rival side quickly lashed out and blamed the loss on what she decried as an unfair advantage.

In a post on X, Alicia Tomas, a conservative local councilor who represents the area where the match took place, said that, “Our girls from @TerrassaFC have lost against Europa because among their rivals there were two bearded guys who now consider themselves women.”

“Decades of struggle to have our place in sport, and now the perverse gender ideology wants to erase our presence,” she added. “We are governed by sick people.”

Earlier this month, Spain’s first soccer team consisting only of biological women who think they are men competed against a men’s team. The “trans men” lost the match 19-0, as Townhall reported.

