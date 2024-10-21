Here’s What This Democrat Governor Said About Elon Musk’s Daily $1 Million Giveaway

Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said that law enforcement should “take a look at” Elon Musk’s promise to give away $1 million to a random registered voter who signs a petition from his PAC.

Musk made the announcement late last week. His petition states, “The First and Second Amendment guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First And Second Amendments."

Musk made the announcement late last week.





On NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Shapiro claimed that Musk’s reward to those who sign his PAC’s petition is “deeply concerning.”

“I think there are real questions with how he is spending money in this race, how the dark money is flowing. Not just into Pennsylvania, but apparently now into the pockets of Pennsylvania. That is deeply concerning,” he said.

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t. Obviously we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro said.

“I don’t deny him that, right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions,” he claimed.











Musk himself responded to Shapiro on X.

"Concerning that he would say such a thing," Musk wrote.