Trump Reveals His Solution to Stop Men From Competing in Women's Sports

In an interview on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump revealed that he would ban men who think they are women from competing in women’s sports if he is reelected.

Trump’s remarks occurred in a Q&A with women voters aired on Fox News.

“How do you plan on addressing the transgender issue in women’s sports?” a mother in the audience asked Trump, noting that she’s worried about her granddaughters being forced to compete against men in sports.

“It’s such an easy question,” Trump said, adding, “We’re not going to let it happen.”

Trump noted that a “transgender” volleyball player slammed the ball in a woman's face recently, harming her.

“You can’t have it. It’s a man playing in the game. I mean physically from a muscular stance…look at what’s happening in swimming –”

“How do you stop it?” Harris Faulkner interjected.

“You just ban it. The president bans it. You don’t let it happen,” he answered.

Trump says he will BAN men in women’s sports🔥



“You just ban it! The President bans it!” pic.twitter.com/gesIwhVAUB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 16, 2024

Earlier this month, the regents who govern Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities voted to ask the NCAA and the National Junior College Athletic Association to put a ban in place on transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

This move came after endless instances of men competing in women’s sports, robbing deserving female athletes of accolades and opportunities.

In 2022, Georgia held the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships where so-called “transgender” athlete Lia Thomas competed against women and won.

At the championships, Thomas tied with University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who is now a spokeswoman for Independent Women’s Forum with a focus on protecting women’s sports.

As Townhall covered, Thomas got to keep the trophy while Gaines left empty-handed.