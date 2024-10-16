The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Back. Here's the Catch.

On Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret held its iconic fashion show for the first time in six years.

However, this year’s lineup included two models who are “transgender,” also known as biological males.

Advertisement

According to several reports, two of the models who walked down the VS runway are males. They are Alex Cosani and Valentina Sampaio.

Cosani, 21, is from Marin County, California and is signed to an agency in Los Angeles made up entirely of transgender models. Cosani is 6ft 2in tall. Cosani got signed “before she hit her teenage years,” Daily Mail reported (via Daily Mail):

Alex Consani appeared on the runway yesterday evening donning a pair of large silk Angel wings and a matching blue sequin underwear set, posing at the end of the catwalk with her signature bleached eyebrows and smoky eyeshadow makeup look. Backstage, the 21-year-old told Paper magazine: 'I'm so excited. This is my first-ever Victoria's Secret show, I can't believe it. I can't believe I'm here.'

Sampaio, 27, was the first transgender model for the brand in 2019, Daily Mail reported. He was raised in Brazil and was “identified” as transgender by a psychologist when he was 8 years old. Sampaio was discovered by a makeup artist and signed by a modeling agency in Sao Paulo, which is how he got his start in modeling (via Daily Mail):

Valentina Sampaio also appeared on the runway yesterday, donning an all-black look with sparkly matching underwear set along with a sheer diamanté fishnet skirt, complete with an onyx-coloured black ribbon wings. [...] She was also the first trans model to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

Women's sports advocate Riley Gaines reacted to the news on X.

"Sooooo the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was a drag show. Got it!" she wrote.

Sooooo the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was a drag show. Got it! https://t.co/u4hOc1PUjV — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 16, 2024

Last year, Townhall reported how VS announced that it would ditch its “woke” makeover and go back to it’s “hyper-sexualized image” after suffering sales drops in recent years.

“Despite everyone’s best endeavours, it’s not been enough to carry the day,” chief executive Martin Waters told CNN at the time.

This came after VS got rid of its “angels” and replaced them with activists.

“Sexiness can be inclusive,” Greg Unis, the brand president of Victoria’s Secret and Pink, stated at the time. “Sexiness can celebrate the diverse experiences of our customers and that’s what we’re focused on.”