U.S. Embassy Issues a Warning to Americans As Hezbollah Keeps Firing Missiles
VIP
Everything Leftists Do Is Because They Hate Us
Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare
New NBC News Poll Shows Why Dems Wanted to Keep Kamala Away From...
The Harrowing Reason Why This Progressive Host Left the Dems
US Sends Anti-Missile System, Troops to Israel
Mask Mandates Are Coming Back in One State
'Listen to Your Question!': Johnson Calls Out NBC Host for What She Focused...
VIP
Fetterman Issues Warning to Dems About Musk
This Liberal Outlet Just Called Out Kamala Harris for Dodging Interviews
Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps
The Woke Mob Is Furious Over These Heinz Ads
God Called People Far Worse than Trump to Do Great Things, Like Paul...
Democrats Ponder the Hail Mary
Tipsheet

Flashback: Here’s What Kamala Harris Said About Eliminating Columbus Day

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 14, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In previous years, Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed “Columbus Day,” and instead opted for commemorating “Indigenous People’s Day” on Oct. 12. 

In fact, she previously stated that she would eliminate Columbus Day altogether if given the chance. 

Advertisement

In 2019, when she was running for president, Harris was asked, “Would you support on a federal level to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day?” 

Harris immediately responded, “Sure, sure. Yeah.”

“And why it matters, we have to remember history…our morals, our compass, our goals, our aspirations. We have to remember our history. Uncomfortable, though it may make us,” Harris said. 

On Columbus Day 2021, Harris claimed that it is “shameful” that European explorers came to the Americas because they ushered in a wave of “devastation…violence, stealing land, and widespread disease.” 

In her remarks, Harris acknowledged Indigenous People’s Day, which was instituted in 1992. 

“It is an honor, of course, to be with you this week as we celebrate Indigenous People’s Day as we speak truth about our nation’s history,” Harris claimed. 

“Since 1934, every October, the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americans. But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story,” Harris continued. 

Recommended

Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps Guy Benson
Advertisement

“Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations. Perpretrating violence, stealing land, and widespread disease,” she added. “We must not shy away from this shameful past and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on Native communities today.”

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps Guy Benson
The Woke Mob Is Furious Over These Heinz Ads Mia Cathell
Yes, We’re Winning … But Don’t Get Complacent Kurt Schlichter
This Liberal Outlet Just Called Out Kamala Harris for Dodging Interviews Madeline Leesman
Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Annihilates Gen Z and Concedes That Kamala Harris Could Be in Serious Trouble Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps Guy Benson
Advertisement