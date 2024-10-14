Flashback: Here’s What Kamala Harris Said About Eliminating Columbus Day

In previous years, Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed “Columbus Day,” and instead opted for commemorating “Indigenous People’s Day” on Oct. 12.

In fact, she previously stated that she would eliminate Columbus Day altogether if given the chance.

In 2019, when she was running for president, Harris was asked, “Would you support on a federal level to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day?”

Harris immediately responded, “Sure, sure. Yeah.”

“And why it matters, we have to remember history…our morals, our compass, our goals, our aspirations. We have to remember our history. Uncomfortable, though it may make us,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris: I'll eliminate Columbus Day, make it Indigenous People's Day pic.twitter.com/sM2Um8YrFF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 14, 2024

On Columbus Day 2021, Harris claimed that it is “shameful” that European explorers came to the Americas because they ushered in a wave of “devastation…violence, stealing land, and widespread disease.”

In her remarks, Harris acknowledged Indigenous People’s Day, which was instituted in 1992.

“It is an honor, of course, to be with you this week as we celebrate Indigenous People’s Day as we speak truth about our nation’s history,” Harris claimed.

“Since 1934, every October, the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americans. But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story,” Harris continued.

“Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations. Perpretrating violence, stealing land, and widespread disease,” she added. “We must not shy away from this shameful past and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on Native communities today.”