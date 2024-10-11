Mayorkas Did Not Like Being Pressed on This Story by Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich

In the White House press briefing on Thursday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas snapped at a reporter who asked him about the Afghan national who was arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on Election Day.

According to the Department of Justice, an Afghan national residing in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, allegedly conspired to conduct an Election Day terrorist attack in the United States on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

The Afghan, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, worked for the CIA in Afghanistan, multiple outlets reported. He came to the United States weeks after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

In the briefing, Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked Mayorkas about the situation.

“This Afghan national who was working for the CIA in Afghanistan was arrested for planning an election day terror plot. He was brought to the US after Afghanistan collapsed. Your agency says, as part of the SIV program. The State Department is telling us he is not part of the SIV program, which had strenuous vetting. They say he was never issued an SIV or immigrant VISA, and DHS paroled him into the US…Mr. Secretary, how was this man brought into the US? What screening did he undergo? What did he apply for to get here?” she asked.

Mayorkas, visibly annoyed, began talking down to Heinrich and refused to answer her question.

“Jacqui, I’m here in North Carolina communicating with the individuals who are still conducting search and rescue operations. Over 200 people have lost their lives in Hurricane Helene. We have reports that at least 10 individuals have lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Milton. I’d be pleased to answer your question in a different setting but we are here to talk about emergencies and support that we deliver to people in desperate need. Thank you,” he said.

Heinrich pressed on.

“How do you not have those answers prepared?” she said.

“Jacqui, that’s not what I said…I’d be pleased to discuss this issue at a different time…that is the subject that I am addressing today,” he said, as his tone grew more angry.

Heinrich asked if he could assure Americans that “appropriate steps have been taken to secure the country against these kinds of threats.”

“The outstanding question is whether this man was radicalized before the US government brought him here or afterward,” she said.

“Jacqui, your persistence in questioning can be matched by my persistence in answers,” Mayorkas retorted.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could be heard laughing before moving on to the next question.