Tipsheet

Ohio Sheriff Has an Idea on How to Handle the Illegal Immigration Crisis

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 18, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

An Ohio sheriff said on social media that anyone who is publicly supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election could soon be housing illegal immigrants in their homes. 

In a post on Facebook, Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski wrote, "When people ask me...What's gonna happen if the Flip - Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins?? I say….write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards! Sooo...when the Illegal human "Locust" (which she supports!) Need places to live...We'll already have the addresses of the their New families...who supported their arrival!”

According to Fox News, Zuchowski has been sheriff in Portage County since 2021. He has worked in law enforcement in the state for nearly 30 years.

In a follow up post, Zuchowski wrote, “If the citizens of Portage county want to elect an individual who has supported open borders (which I’ve personally visited Twice!) and neglected to enforce the laws of our country…then that is their prerogative.” 

“With elections, there are consequences. That being said…I believe that those who vote for individuals with liberal policies have to accept responsibility for their actions!” he added.

This month, reports broke that tens of thousands of Haitian illegal immigrants in Ohio were overrunning the city of Springfield. The city has been dealing with all kinds of issues as a result, including reports that some of the illegal aliens are stealing and eating people’s pets. 

As a result, Gov. Mike DeWine dedicated millions of dollars to help deal with the crisis.

“I want the people of Springfield and Clark County to know that as we move forward, we will continue to do everything we can to help the community deal with this surge of migrants,” DeWine said in a statement. 

“The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue. We will not walk away,” he added. 

