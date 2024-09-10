Victim Advocate Rips Democrats Over Claims of 'Exploitation'
We Need to Fight Kamala With Everything We've Got.
Comrade Kamala Debate Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Team Trump Details the 'High Bar' Kamala Has to Clear on Debate Night
Here's What Left a CNN Host Stunned Regarding Kamala Harris' Record
More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump
Massie Rips Both Parties in Exposing What's Really Happening With Stopgap Spending Plan
Planes Collide on Tarmac in Atlanta
One Photo Shows How Tim Walz's Attempted Mockery of JD Vance Backfired
On Debate Night, Americans Have Over 27,000 Reasons to Fire Kamala Harris
Rejecting Kamala: Why 2024 Will Be the Year Minority Voters Take a Stand
Gov. Cuomo Will Testify Before Congress. Here's Why.
Harris Was Clear 'We Need to Reimagine How We Are Creating Safety,' New...
Shocking News Developments: Illegal Immigrants' Ongoing Crime Spree
Tipsheet

Harris Spokesperson Calls Her Support for Taxpayer-Funded Gender Surgeries for Illegals a ‘Distraction’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 10, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

In an interview this week, Vice President Kamala Harris’ spokesperson Michael Tyler refused to backtrack her support for decriminalizing fentanyl and taxpayer-funded so-called “gender affirming” surgeries for illegal aliens. 

Advertisement

Tyler made the remarks in an interview with ABC ahead of Harris’ debate against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening. 

In the interview, Tyler was asked about a CNN report that broke this week that showed the Harris filled out a questionnaire from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) showing support for “sweeping reductions” to Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) operations, as well as support for decriminalizing federal drug possession for personal use. 

 “I do want to ask you about this CNN report. It shows Harris voiced support for cutting funding for ICE and for taxpayer money to fund transgender surgery for detained migrants in 2019. Does the vice president still support those positions and do you expect them to address them tonight?” Diane Macedo asked Tyler. 

“Listen, I think these old questionnaires are a complete distraction from the task at hand right now, and frankly what the American people are actually asking about, right?” Tyler responded condescendingly. 

“What the American people are concerned about and what they’re asking about is who is going to solve border security,” he said. 

Recommended

More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Harris has u-turned on several issues lately, namely, border security. Though, she failed miserably in recent years as President Joe Biden’s so-called “border czar.” 

In an interview with CNN last year, Harris said that some of her views have changed over time. 

“My values have not changed,” she also said in the interview (via CNN):

The ACLU questionnaire, which was sent  to all Democratic and Republican candidates during the 2020 presidential campaign, provides a clear record of Harris’ progressive stances. Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire, including Joe Biden. 

[...]

The Harris campaign did not answer questions from CNN on whether she continued to support these positions and instead provided a statement attributable only to an unnamed “Harris campaign advisor” saying, “The Vice President’s positions have been shaped by three years of effective governance as part of the Biden-Harris Administration.”

They declined to elaborate on what her positions were.

Harris and Trump will have their first debate Tuesday evening. Last debate, between Trump and Biden, marked the beginning of the end of Biden in the presidential race.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Here's What Left a CNN Host Stunned Regarding Kamala Harris' Record Matt Vespa
Shocking News Developments: Illegal Immigrants' Ongoing Crime Spree Guy Benson
Victim Advocate Rips Democrats Over Claims of 'Exploitation' Katie Pavlich
What We Know About the Haitians Taking Over This Ohio Town Mia Cathell
CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With One Question Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement