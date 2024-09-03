A Major Talking Point About Illegal Aliens and Crime Just Went Up in...
Tipsheet

Former Aide to NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Charged With Being an Agent of the Chinese Government

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 03, 2024 1:00 PM
Craig Ruttle/Pool via AP, File

On Tuesday, a former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) was charged with acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government. 

Linda Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, were arrested on Tuesday morning at their $3.5 million home on Long Island, according to the Associated Press. 

Sun and Hu are expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon (via AP):

Prosecutors said Sun, at the request of Chinese officials, blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to high-level officials in New York state, altered state governmental messaging on issues related to the Chinese government and attempted to facilitate a trip to China for a high-level politician in New York, among other things. Hu is charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and misuse of means of identification.

Sun’s home was raided by the FBI earlier this year, footage shows. 

Sun worked in state government for approximately 15 years. She worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration and eventually became Hochul’s deputy chief of staff.

In a statement to reporters, Hochul’s office said that Sun was fired after “discovering evidence of misconduct.”

“This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process,” the statement said.

