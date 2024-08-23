How a Fox News Host Checkmated an Ex-Obama Speechwriter on Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Democrats’ Crime Problem Makes an Appearance at the DNC in Chicago

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 23, 2024 10:30 AM
John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP

A Democratic delegate from Texas was reportedly robbed at gunpoint near the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago this week. 

According to the New York Post, the delegate was walking with a friend ear the Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel Chicago around 2 a.m. when he was targeted by a gunman wearing a ski mask. 

Previously, the gunman had pulled up across the street and robbed a 25-year-old man of his wallet and hotel room key.

Then, the thief reportedly ran across the street and demanded property from the delegate and the woman he was walking with. The delegate, who is a 37-year-old man, was identified as a member of the Texas Democratic Delegation (via NYP):

Police on Thursday were looking for the robber and the alleged getaway driver, who were described as two men between 5’7” and 5’9” tall.

The pair is also linked to at least three other alleged robberies that took place this week, including an incident at 10:30 a.m. Monday, and an armed robbery outside the Emily Hotel at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Townhall reported how the city was preparing for protests, among other things, during the DNC. 

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the city was “preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best.”

Late last month, the Circuit Court of Cook County issued a press release stating that it made “extensive preparations to handle an increased number of court proceedings in the event of multiple arrests during the period surrounding the Democratic National Convention (DNC).” 

“We have been meeting for weeks with more than 50 people from county, city, state, and federal agencies to prepare for the possibility of multiple arrests. We want to make sure the police are able to focus on providing security and that the rights of arrested individuals are scrupulously respected,” Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said in a statement.

