Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Spoke at the DNC. It Went Just As You’d Expect.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 20, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Monday, two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton issued remarks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. 

Predictably, Clinton’s remarks were primarily focused on former President Donald Trump. More specifically, the fact that she lost to him in the presidential race in 2016. 

“Nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams,” she claimed. 

“We have him on the run now,” Clinton claimed, adding that he’s “mocking” Vice President Kamala Harris the way he mocked her on the 2016 campaign trail.

"Kamala Harris for the people. That is something that Donald Trump will never understand. So it is no surprise, is it, that he is lying about Kamala's record? He's mocking her name and her laugh. Sounds familiar. But we have him on the run now,” she stated.

In her remarks, Clinton claimed that Harris would “fight to lower costs for hard-working families, open the doors wide for good-paying jobs and yes, she will restore abortion rights nationwide.”

"As a prosecutor, Kamala locked up murderers and drug traffickers. She will never rest in defense of our freedom and safety. Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial. And when he woke up, he made his own kind of history. The first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” she added. 

The crowd at the DNC chanted “lock him up” during Clinton’s remarks. The opposite occurred on the 2016 campaign trail when Trump was running against Clinton. 

"Kamala cares. Cares about kids and families. Cares about America. Donald only cares about himself,” Clinton said. "We need to beat back the dangers that Trump and his allies pose to the rule of law and our way of life."

