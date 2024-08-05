With the Economy Cratering, Let's Watch Kamala Tout Bidenomics
Tipsheet

Trump Weighs in on Plunging Global Markets

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 05, 2024 11:00 AM
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump fired off on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as reports indicated that stock markets began to plunge across the globe. 

As Matt covered, over the weekend, there was a significant sell-off in global stock markets. Japan’s Nikkei had its worst day since 1987, sinking nearly 4,000 points. It suspended trading after sinking nearly eight percent, as Matt noted. South Korea’s stock market marked its “worst session” since 2008, Reuters reported

On Truth Social, Trump said that this was “all caused by inept U.S. leadership.”

“STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!! KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP!” he said.

Trump didn’t stop there. He shared a quote from Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick stating that what happened this weekend “is a preview of the world markets without Donald J. Trump in the White House.”

“None of this happens if Trump is in. Kamala and the markets don’t go together,” he added.


“Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!” Trump continued. 

Time for an Election Reality Check Guy Benson
“VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!”

Six days ago, Biden claimed that he had “cured the economy.”

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

