Second Amendment Victory: Judge Rules This State's Ban on AR-15 Rifles Is Unconstitutional

New Jersey’s ban on AR-15 rifles is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan wrote in his opinion that he ruled as he did because of the Supreme Court’s New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen decision two years ago that expanded gun rights.

In his ruling, Sheridan reportedly suggested that Congress and the president could be doing more to stop gun violence (via NYP):

“It is hard to accept the Supreme Court’s pronouncements that certain firearms policy choices are ‘off the table’ when frequently, radical individuals possess and use these same firearms for evil purposes,” he wrote. Sheridan added: “Where the Supreme Court has set for the law of our Nation, as a lower court, I am bound to follow it. … This principle — combined with the reckless inaction of our governmental leaders to address the mass shooting tragedy afflicting our Nation — necessitates the Court’s decision.”

Brandon Combs, president of the Firearms Police Coalition, one of the plaintiffs, celebrated the decision.

“Bans on so-called ‘assault weapons’ are immoral and unconstitutional. FPC will continue to fight forward until all of these bans are eliminated throughout the United States,” he reportedly stated.

Predictably, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin (D) slammed the ruling.

“The AR-15 is an instrument designed for warfare that inflicts catastrophic mass injuries, and is the weapon of choice for the epidemic of mass shootings that have ravaged so many communities across this nation,” he said. “We look forward to pressing our arguments on appeal.”