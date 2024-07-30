Democrat Senator From Battleground State Refuses to Say If He’d Be Harris’ Running Mate

In an interview on Tuesday, Democrat Sen. Gary Peters (MI) refused to say if he would accept the offer if Vice President Kamala Harris asked him to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential race.

Peters’ remarks came after Axios published a report that Peters could be selected as Harris’ running mate (via Axios):

Michigan is viewed as a must-win battleground state for Democrats, and strong support from unions could make Peters an attractive strategic option for Harris. Labor leaders have had discussions with the Harris campaign about including Peters in the vice presidential selection process, one senior Democratic source told Axios. A Michigan Democratic Party official told Axios Peters is interested in the nomination and has been working to drum up support.

MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire asked Peters directly if he would be Harris’ vice president.

“Let’s put it bluntly. Would you be interested in serving as Vice President Harris’ running mate?” Lemire asked.

“Well, I respect the vice president’s process. She’s looking for a running mate now. She’s got a lot of wonderful folks that she’s looking at and she’s going to make a decision that’s right for her and right for the country. It’s an intensely personal decision and I want to respect that process,” he said of possibly becoming Harris’ vice president pick.

“Senator, that was well done, in terms of a dodge and then pivot to talking about other things,” Lemire said in response.

This week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on social media that he does not want to serve as vice president alongside Harris.

“I strongly support Vice President Harris’ campaign for President,” the governor said. “I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on the national ticket.”

Another governor, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, has also stated that she will not serve as Harris’ running mate, which Townhall covered.