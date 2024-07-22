Biden Is MIA After Bailing From His Campaign
The Man Who Police Gave Photos of Trump's Would-Be Assassin to Was Not...
In Old Clip With Tucker Carlson, Trump Absolutely Nails Kamala Harris
There Were Two Embarrassing Developments Before Joe Biden Dropped Out
Here's How Much Harris's Presidential Campaign Has Raised So Far
Here's Which Democrats Did Not Back Harris in Their Biden Statements
Joe Biden's Brother Dropped a Bombshell Statement That a Biden Family Source Immediately...
Manchin Addresses Speculation That He's Going to Run for President
The Attack Ads Against Kamala Are Already Dropping and They're Brutal
The Abbott and Costello Democrat Party Skit
This 15-Second Clip Defines Kamala Harris
Mr. President, Nobody Believes You
How Europe Is Breaking the Internet
Biden Dropped Out of the Presidential Race. Here's How the 'Squad' Reacted

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 22, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Sunday, President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. This came after weeks of pressure from congressional Democrats and donors after Biden’s disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Shortly after Biden’s announcement, he endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee. 

On X, “squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that she pledged her “full support” to getting Harris elected in November. 

“Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy,” she added. “Let’s get to work.”

Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley said that Harris is a “moral and empathetic leader” and that she is qualified to serve as president of the United States. 

“I vigorously endorse her to be our 47th President of the United States,” she said before explaining that Harris is committed to working on legislation that will allow Americans to end the lives of their unborn children.

“I’m chair of the Abortion Rights and Access Task Force in the House. She has been the most effective when it comes to abortion justice…I am confident that Kamala Harris can unite this party and build the coalition necessary for us to win in November,” she said.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) said that she’s “thrilled” to support Harris. 

“Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as our Democratic nominee and remain committed to working alongside her to defeat Donald Trump in November,” she wrote.

