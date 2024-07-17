Did You See the Very Special Guest at the RNC Tuesday Night?
Mayorkas Is Blocking Secret Service Director From Testifying
Cori Bush Continues Paying Her Body Guard Husband Despite DOJ Investigation
Parents of Would-Be Trump Assassin Called Police Hours Before PA Rally
DNC Scraps Plans to Rush Biden Nomination, Pushes Virtual Roll Call Back
Trump Called Corey Comperatore's Widow. Here's What She Told Him.
DHS IG Opens Investigation Into Secret Service After Trump Assassination Attempt
Failed RNC Chair Turned Democrat Floats Conspiracy Theory About Trump Assassination Attemp...
In NAACP Speech, Biden Calls to 'Lower the Temperature' and Then Proceeds to...
John Deere's Wokeness Gets Exposed. Here's What the Company Did Next.
Is JD Vance Qualified to Be President on Day One, If Necessary?
Did Democrats Just Light a Bunch of Money on Fire With These Project...
Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Released From Prison
Court Deals Death Blow to Georgia DA's Plot to Take Trump to Trial...
Tipsheet

This State Is Being Sued for Rejecting a Pro-Abortion Ballot Initiative

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 17, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Pro-abortion supporters are suing the state of Arkansas after the secretary of state rejected an extreme ballot measure last week. 

As Townhall covered, the Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston rejected the effort put forward by pro-abortion activists to enshrine the right to kill your unborn baby into state law. 

Advertisement

Thurston said that the group failed to submit a sworn statement both identifying paid canvassers by name and confirming that these canvassers were properly trained on collecting signatures, according to The New York Times. Due to this, the initiative was disqualified.

“The first part of our review is to ensure that the sponsor has complied with all statutory requirements for submitting a petition,” Thurston wrote. “Because you failed at this first step, it is my duty to reject your submission.”

Now, a group called Arkansans for Limited Government asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the state’s decision to reject the ballot measure. The organization asked the court to order the state to begin counting its signatures. 

The law these activists want enshrined in the state would prohibit abortion restrictions in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. And, it would allow abortions in cases of rape, incest, life of the mother, and if the baby is “unlikely to survive birth,” K8 reported.

Recommended

Trump Called Corey Comperatore's Widow. Here's What She Told Him. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Last week, in a statement, the group that submitted the information needed to qualify for the ballot and said that Thurston’s decision was “an unfounded legal interpretation.”

“We will fight this ridiculous disqualification attempt with everything we have,” the group said. “We will not back down.”

In response, Attorney General Tim Griffin said, “As I have long said, changing the Arkansas Constitution involves a rigorous process, as it should, and it requires sponsors to adhere to all applicable laws and rules.” 

“Failure to follow such a basic requirement is inexcusable: the abortion advocates have no one to blame but themselves.”

Tags: ABORTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Called Corey Comperatore's Widow. Here's What She Told Him. Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Sent Joe Biden Into a Total Rage During 'Awful' Call With House Dems Matt Vespa
Spare Me The Phony 'But Ronald Reagan!' Crocodile Tears Over JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Parents of Would-Be Trump Assassin Called Police Hours Before PA Rally Spencer Brown
Mayorkas Is Blocking Secret Service Director From Testifying Katie Pavlich
Is JD Vance Qualified to Be President on Day One, If Necessary? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Called Corey Comperatore's Widow. Here's What She Told Him. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement