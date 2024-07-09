Why Biden Staffers Are Probably Hoping No One Saw This MSNBC Segment
Here's Why Several Customs and Border Protection Officers Were Arrested

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 09, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

New York State Police arrested seven current and former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers for allegedly stealing from the government.

According to North Country Public Radio (NCPR), while executive board members of the National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 138 in Champlain, the officers allegedly double-billed the union and the federal government for official travel and took cash advances.

Reportedly, the officers arrested were Thomas V. O’Keefe, 62, of Plattsburgh; Joseph S. McVey, 43, of Halfmoon; Jamey A. Goheens, 50, of Malone; Roy C. Arndt, 43, of Watertown; Michael F. Lacey, 52, of Plattsburgh; Craig A. Mothersell, 51, of Watertown; and David Murtagh, 36, of Massena (via NCPR):

O'Keefe, Goheens and Mothersell were each charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. McVey, Arndt and Lacey were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, also a felony. Murtagh faces a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. All were released on their own recognizance.

State Police did not say which of the officers were still employed by CBP, how long the alleged grand larceny scheme took place and how much money they're accused of misappropriating.

In a statement to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican, Mike Niezgoda, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman, confirmed that three current employees of CBP were arrested by New York State Police. 

Niezgoda added that CBP takes all allegations of employee misconduct on or off-duty seriously, and CBP strives to be as transparent as possible regarding the release of investigative information to the public through its annual Report on Internal Investigations and Employee Accountability.

The investigation was a joint effort between the New York State Police, Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of New York, and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

