Here’s What Rubio Said About a National Abortion Ban

In an interview this week, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said that he thinks that the Republican platform on abortion “should reflect our nominee” when asked if he believes in a national ban on abortion.

Advertisement

Rubio made the remarks in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. In the interview, Bash pointed out that former President Donald Trump does not believe in a national abortion ban.

“He [Trump] thinks it [abortion] should be left to the states…do you support changing the official party platform to Trump’s position, that it should be a state issue?” Bash asked.

“Well, I think our platform has to reflect our nominee, and our nominee’s position actually happens to be one grounded in reality,” Rubio said. “The reality of it is, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and what that basically means is…it’s not states, it’s voters in individual states who will get to decide how and to what level they want to restrict abortion, if at all.”

“I hope that our platform will reflect our nominee. I also think it’s important to remember that the Democrats, their last platform, basically endorsed abortion paid for by taxpayers at any time without any restrictions,” he added.

“Really, I think the question here is, whether they are going to have a radical plank of their platform that basically requires Americans to pay for abortions at any time, for any reason, up until the moment of birth. That was their platform four years ago,” he concluded.

Bash retorted that she’s not sure Rubio’s claims were “entirely true.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

During the presidential debate, Trump and President Joe Biden got into a heated exchange about Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in 2022 in part, due to three justices appointed to the Supreme Court by Trump, which Townhall covered.

In Biden’s remarks, he said that we need restore the protections provided by Roe because "there's a lot of women being raped by their brothers and sisters."

Biden says we need abortion because "there's a lot of women being raped by their brothers and sisters." pic.twitter.com/uYghPRoHCe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

In addition, Biden went on a tangent where he started talking about illegal immigrants.

President Biden, discussing abortion, appears to equate the brutal murders of girls by illegal aliens to stopping girls from trying to get abortions: "There's so many young women who have been, including the young woman who just was murdered, and he went to the funeral, and the… pic.twitter.com/oUFm8rT0bY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 28, 2024

Trump pointed out the fact that Roe allows for extreme, late-term abortions, and recalled how former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam went on record stating that babies can be "aborted" after birth.

President Biden, angered by Trump highlighting infanticide, breaks from Dems on abortion: "We are not for late term abortion. Period. Period. Period."



Trump: "Under Roe v. Wade, you have late term abortion. You can do whatever you want, depending on the state. We don't think… pic.twitter.com/tmPRkPK1Sd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 28, 2024



