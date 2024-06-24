Five Illegal Aliens Charged With Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Girl

Five illegal aliens were arrested in Missouri in connection with the kidnapping of a teenager in Indiana.

On June 17, officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were alerted around 2 a.m. that a 14-year-old girl was reported missing in Cass County, Indiana. The girl’s father had contacted police in Logansport, Indiana. The police department pinged the girl’s phone, which showed her in Missouri.

A Missouri state trooper spotted an SUV that matched the description provided by police in Indiana. When the state trooper pulled over the vehicle, the teen girl was in the back of the SUV. She identified herself as the girl who was missing.

All five men in the car were arrested. They are all in the United States illegally. According to Fox News, they are: Marlon Aguilar, 44, of Honduras; Arturo Eustaquio, 41, of Mexico; Noe Guzman Hernandez, 24, of Mexico; Daniel Ruiz Lopez, 19, of Mexico; and Carlos Funez, 56, of Honduras.

All five men remain in custody without bail on a charge of felony kidnapping. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer for the five men.

According to WTHR, the girl was communicating with one of the men on social media.

Last week, Townhall reported how two illegal aliens from Venezuela were arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Houston, Texas. The victim, Jocelyn Nungaray, was found strangled to death in a creek.

According to several reports, the illegal alien suspects were recently caught by Border Patrol and released into the United States. Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, were charged with capital murder.

This month, in New York City, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in broad daylight in a park. The suspect, Christian Geovanny Inga-Land, attacked the child and admitted that he recorded the ordeal as he became more “comfortable” during it.