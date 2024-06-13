Let's Take a Look at the Pentagon's Latest Plan to Fight 'Climate Change'
Here Was AOC's Response to Hunter Biden's Conviction

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 13, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was found guilty in federal court with three felony counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics. 

As Townhall covered, the verdict was announced on Tuesday after just a few hours of deliberations. Jurors had to decide whether Hunter was guilty of making a false statement during a background check to deceive a federally licensed firearms dealer in Wilmington, making a false statement on a form that the seller kept as the firearm transaction record, and illegally possessing the firearm he purchased.  

As Spencer noted, the charges carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison in addition to $750,000 in fines and nine years of supervised release.

This week, when New York “squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the verdict, she said that Republicans could no longer claim that there is a “two-tiered” system of justice in response to the Trump verdict.

“What would Republicans point to as a two-tiered system of justice when the president’s son was just convicted of a crime? I mean, if anything, this shows the difference that Democrats are willing to accept when our justice system works as functioned and as designed,” she claimed, adding that, “We’re not here contesting the results. We’re not here trying to defund the FBI or the Department of Justice because we don’t like the outcome of a given trial. We respect the judicial process.”

When former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York “hush money” trial, Ocasio-Cortez celebrated it, which Townhall covered

“He was found guilty on all 34 counts,” Ocasio-Cortez said to applause at a town hall. “The rule of law applies to everyone.”

“Donald Trump was convicted by a jury of his peers,” she added.

In 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) charged Trump with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. As Katie noted, Bragg's team didn't focus on proving the fraud charges. Instead, prosecutors honed in on "hush money payments" and focused on irrelevant details of an alleged affair. 

