Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 11, 2024 1:30 PM

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was found guilty in federal court with three felony counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics. 

As Townhall covered, the verdict was announced on Tuesday after just a few hours of deliberations. Jurors had to decide whether Hunter was guilty of making a false statement during a background check to deceive a federally licensed firearms dealer in Wilmington, making a false statement on a form that the seller kept as the firearm transaction record, and illegally possessing the firearm he purchased.  

As Spencer noted, the charges carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison in addition to $750,000 in fines and nine years of supervised release.

On X, Donald Trump Jr. wrote that he agreed that “Hunter Biden being convicted of a firearms charge is the ultimate red herring of red herrings.”

“The DOJ allowed the statute of limitations expire on his most serious tax charges, buried evidence of the Bidens' foreign bribery allegations, and attempted to give Hunter a sweetheart deal with broad immunity,” a post from Greg Price and shared by Trump read.

“David Weiss wouldn't go after him on the serious tax charges or on FARA because all of that would lead back to the shady business dealings involving his father,” the post continued. “Instead, they went after him for a much lesser charge, where the evidence was way too insurmountable to ignore, so they can scream "nobody is above the law" when they put President Trump in jail.”

In a follow-up, Trump shared a statement from his father’s campaign. 

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia, and Ukraine,” the statement read. “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”


