Ted Cruz Didn't Mince Words When Ripping Into Antony Blinken
Tucker Carlson Thinks There's Some Deep State Games at Play Over Newsweek Article
Trump in It to Win It His Own Way
BREAKING: Here's Why RNC HQ Was Placed on Locked Down This Morning
Scaremongers
Zelensky's Term Should Have Ended on Monday. Here's Why He's Still in Power.
'Shameful': Three Nations Announce They Are Recognizing a Palestinian State
WaPo Gets a New Headline Suggestion for Story on Florida Meteorologist's Criticism of...
NJ Gym Owner Who Defied State Orders to Close During Pandemic Sees 'Major...
Here's Who Won California's Special Election to Fill McCarthy’s Seat
There Is No 'International Law'
What an Expert Witness for Trump's Defense Would Have Told Jurors If He...
Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light?
Why Is the White House Hiding the Nationalities of Terror Suspects at the...
Tipsheet

This Republican Senate Candidate Wants to Codify Roe v. Wade

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 22, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is running for the U.S. Senate, launched an advertisement this week where he claims that he will codify Roe v. Wade so that women can end the lives of their unborn children. 

Advertisement

In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe. As a result, many Republican-led states began enacting laws aimed at protecting unborn life. However, Democrats, and some pro-abortion Republicans, have been working to reverse this.

“As governor, I promised to uphold Maryland law on abortion, while providing over-the-counter birth control covered by insurance,” Hogan stated in the ad, which was first obtained by Politico. “And I kept my word. Today, with Roe overturned, many have asked what I’ll do in the United States Senate.”

“I’ll support legislation that makes Roe the law of the land, in every state, so every woman can make her own choice,” Hogan clarified. “I’m Larry Hogan, and I approve this message, because no one should come between a woman and her doctor.”


Last week, Hogan told The New York Times, “I support restoring Roe as the law of the land.”

Recommended

Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light? Mia Cathell
Advertisement

“I’ll continue to protect the rights of women to make their own reproductive choices just like I did as governor for eight years. I think Marylanders know and trust that when I give them my word, I’m going to keep it, and I’ve protected these rights before. And I’ll do it again in the Senate by supporting a bipartisan compromise to restore Roe as the law of the land,” he said, adding that he’s pro-choice.

Hogan told the Times that he would not support a national ban on abortion.

“Given the definition of what I’m supporting — women’s rights to make their own decision — I would say that’s pro-choice,” he claimed.

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light? Mia Cathell
What an Expert Witness for Trump's Defense Would Have Told Jurors If He Hadn't Been Muzzled by the Judge Guy Benson
Ted Cruz Didn't Mince Words When Ripping Into Antony Blinken Matt Vespa
'Shameful': Three Nations Announce They Are Recognizing a Palestinian State Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Here's Why RNC HQ Was Placed on Locked Down This Morning Spencer Brown
Tucker Carlson Thinks There's Some Deep State Games at Play Over Newsweek Article Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light? Mia Cathell
Advertisement